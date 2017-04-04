Wheeling Jesuit Hosts Largest Research Day to Date

It was a big day Tuesday for students at Wheeling Jesuit University.

Their 18th annual Research Day was held at the McDonough Center. In most cases, students spend more than a year working on a subject of their choosing and then they present their findings at this yearly event.

Organizers said this is the biggest Research Day they've had to date and the projects are based off the student's major, so there is a wide variety, "There are projects ranging from the sciences, physical, to the humanities such as English and literature. We have a lot of projects here," said Junior Biology Major, Lucy Hritzo.

Hritzo said she chose to do her project on Lime Disease because she has a passion for it and her senior project will also deal with the disease.