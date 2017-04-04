West Liberty Students Step Up to Help Local Rape Victims

When a rape victim goes to the hospital to be forensically examined and have a rape kit done, often their clothes are kept for evidence.

Not only has that victim been through a traumatic experience, but they often have nothing but a hospital gown or a set of scrubs to wear home.

Tuesday, the Sexual Assault Help Center, along with students at West Liberty University, assembled kits in drawstring bags for rape victims at local hospitals, "It includes a pair of underwear, a bra for the ladies, a pair of sweat pants, A T-shirt, sweatshirt, whatever we have available, and then a toiletry kit too, containing cleansing cloths, different things like that. Just that small comfort item, just to allow people to feel a little bit more normal when they're going through this trauma," said Sexual Assault Help Center Executive Director, Megan Palmer.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and they said every two minutes in this country, someone is raped, sexually abused or sexually assaulted.

They made up kits for all types of victims women, men, and children.