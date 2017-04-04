Governor John Kasich Delivers State of the State Address in Sandusky

Governor John Kasich said Ohioans should find inspiration in the state's history of great innovators like the Wright brothers and Thomas Edison.The governor delivered his State of the State speech Tuesday night in Sandusky.

Kasich said the state needs to look ahead and either change or be left behind, "If we aren't prepared for change, people are going to find themselves out of work. Change is coming whether we like it or not," Governor John Kasich said.

He touted the state's recent job gains in high-tech areas such as robotics, big data, cloud computing and autonomous vehicle research. He said the state needs risk takers to meet the future, "We have to anticipate because if we hesitate, change will pass us by and we must leverage change to our advantage and that means taking risks."

Kasich urged lawmakers to continue cutting income taxes while increasing sales taxes, but with tax receipts coming in lower than projected - the governor also cautioned lawmakers to hold the line on spending.

Senator Joe Schiavoni, a Youngstown Democrat running for governor, disagrees, "He said we can't spend or we're going to be in trouble. You have to spend in certain areas of Ohio. You can't just tax cut your way out of problems. That's what he does every single year."