Governor Kasich Touts Jobs In State of the State

Governor John Kasich delivered his message to the people of Ohio during his State of the State address.

The governor focused on job creation and touted recent job gains in high tech areas like robotics, big data, cloud computing, and autonomous vehicle research.

The governor said just six and a half years ago, Ohio was losing hundreds of thousands of jobs. He said the number of jobs that was close to 350,000, and now the state is up 450,000 jobs.

Governor Kasich said the state should find inspiration in the state's history of great innovators like the Wright Brothers, and said the state needs risk takers to meet the future.

"We have to anticipate because if we hesitate, change will pass us by and we must leverage change to our advantage and that means taking risks," said Governor Kasich.

The governor also mentioned a survey taken last fall by CEO's, he said they named Ohio one of the 10 best places to do business 34 places higher than where the state was ranked than 2010. He said the government is working to help create a more diverse economy.