Heightened Security at Wheeling Park High School After Threat

Security was heightened this morning at Wheeling Park High School after a threat written on a bathroom wall on Monday.

According to Ohio County Schools, the threat included today's date. Today, also happens to be National Honor Society inductions so there are many people coming in and out of the school.

Ohio County Sheriffs deputies were at the front doors checking students bags before they entered. Due to their thorough investigation, it did take awhile longer to get students inside.

Deputies found nothing and Ohio County Schools said everyone is safe. They said they wanted to take every precaution to keep students safe.