Police Investigate Attack in Parking Lot

Wheeling Police are investigating after a man was found laying on the ground unconscious and bleeding.
Police say a clerk inside of the Gumby's in Elm Grove heard screaming in the parking lot next to the drive thru.
The victim, a black man, was found badly injured just before 11:00 Tuesday evening.
Wheeling PD are calling this an unlawful assault, and believe a white man hit the victim over the head.
The victim was taken to Wheeling hospital for treatment.
Officers are working to get surveillance video to identify a suspect.
