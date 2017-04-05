Police Investigate Attack in Parking Lot - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Police Investigate Attack in Parking Lot

Wheeling Police are investigating after a man was found laying on the ground unconscious and bleeding.

Police say a clerk inside of the Gumby's in Elm Grove heard screaming in the parking lot next to the drive thru.

The victim, a black man, was found badly injured just before 11:00 Tuesday evening.

Wheeling PD are calling this an unlawful assault, and believe a white man hit the victim over the head.

The victim was taken to Wheeling hospital for treatment.

Officers are working to get surveillance video to identify a suspect.

