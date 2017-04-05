Man Jailed After Child Pornography Bust

One man is behind bars after Belmont County sheriffs reported he was in possession of child pornography.

Belmont County Sheriff's Department obtained a search warrant to the residence of Russell Conrad, 30, where they discovered child pornography.

Detectives reported that the pornography involved young children being forced to engage in sexual acts with animals. It is believed that Conrad has been sharing the videos on the internet.

Conrad has been charged with three counts of Felony 2 Pandering Obscenities Involving a Minor, and six counts of F-4 possession of child pornography. Other charges may be filed once the case is reviewed by the Belmont County Prosecutor.

Detective Cruz with the Belmont County Sheriff's Offices said that they believe the images were filmed in another country and then shared here.

Conrad is being held on a $65,000 bond.