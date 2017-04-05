Wheeling Hospital, Oglebay Team Up to Celebrate National Walking Day

Laura and Judy said they don't need a special day to walk, you can find them everyday on the trail at Oglebay, they love getting active in Wheeling.

"Wheeling has a lot to offer up at Oglebay, down at Wheeling Park, on the riverfront, so I think that compared to some other cities Wheeling does a really good job," said Laura Lee Wetzel of Wheeling.

But on National Walking Day, Wheeling Hospital and Oglebay are encouraging you to get active.

"Up here at Oglebay it's just going to be a stroll, we're going to go out by the Mansion, down the walking trails, around the lake and then back up through the gardens and you'll get to see some of the tulips that are starting to bloom and the other flowers starting to bloom," said Mike Potts, Director of Facilities and Recreation at Oglebay.

So why lace up those shoes today? Well, the benefits are more than just physical.

"You know obviously West Virginia has one of the worst ratings of health in the United States, and this is a good way to promote it. If you don't want to lose weight it doesn't matter, just get out here fill your lungs with fresh air clears your brain," said Wetzel.

Dr. Comerci of Wheeling Hosptial said he knows which patients get active.

"Not only is their physical health better, their immune system is better, cardiovascular system, but really they have a much more positive outlook so it helps their mental health as well," said Comerci.

And, start early.

"Parents, to set an example for your kids because if we establish those habits very early on it really makes a positive experience for our kids while they're growing up," said Comeri.

Happy Walking Day! You can hit the trail again at Noon and 5:30 p.m. starting from the Oglebay Foundation Porch located on the Hilltop in Bissonnette Gardens. You can also participate at Wheeling Park at 2 p.m. starting from the Stone Building.