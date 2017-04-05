Seventh Anniversary of Upper Big Branch Mine Explosion, 29 Lives - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Seventh Anniversary of Upper Big Branch Mine Explosion, 29 Lives Lost


April 5, 2010 scene at the Upper Big Branch mine..jpg April 5, 2010 scene at the Upper Big Branch mine..jpg

April 5th marks seven years since 29 men lost their lives in an explosion at the Upper Big Branch Mine.

The explosion launched an investigation by the Mine Safety and Health Administration, which concluded flagrant safety violations contributed to the accident.

The owner of the mine, Don Blankenship, was sentenced to one year behind bars for knowingly ignoring mine safety regulations.

Blankenship is currently serving that sentence at a federal prison in California, and is set to be released May 10th.

