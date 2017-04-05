Blood and bone marrow drive planned for young girl with leukemia

Little Riley Riter recently had a relapse and is battling leukemia for a second time.

This Saturday, a blood and bone marrow drive will be held at the Moundsville Volunteer Fire Department.

Riley has needed several blood transfusions, and a bone marrow transplant may be necessary in the future.

Even if you are not a match for Riley, you could still help thousands of people in need.

If donating makes you nervous, Riley's mom says to just think of how brave Riley has been.

"You take one look at her and you can't help but smile. Children like her depend on people facing their fears and doing the donations. If it wasn't for people coming up and doing their donations, my daughter wouldn't be able to get the care she needs," said Jennifer Riter.

Doors open at the Moundsville Volunteer Fire Department at 10:00 Saturday morning for early registration.

Blood donation with Central Blood Bank and swabbing for bone marrow testing with Be the Match will be from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m..

You can make an appointment for blood donation ahead of time at CentralBloodBank.org.