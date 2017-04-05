Bob Murray praises President Trump for attention to coal industry

On March 28th, President Donald Trump signed an executive order rolling back regulations put in place by the Clean Power Plan under the Obama administration.

The coal industry took this as good news, and Murray Energy CEO Bob Murray says the action has already brought back 25,000 jobs.

Murray has met with the President several times in the last couple of weeks, and says it is evident that he is dedicated to the coal industry and its people.

"He deeply cares about people. You wouldn't realize that from his tweeting, from some of the statements he makes which I don't agree with either, but under it all I know the man. He deeply, deeply cares about people, and people should understand that. He does particularly care about the Ohio Valley," said Murray.

Murray says although this executive order was a step in the right direction, President Trump still has a lot of work today to help rebuild the coal industry.

He says one way to do that is by building factories. Factories use a lot of electricity, and therefore, a lot of coal.

"If he can bring back American jobs and bring back our factories, then the coal industry will grow," said Murray.

Many people are asking, now that Mr. Trump is President, will he bring back the coal industry as he promised?

Murray says he has hope and to just give it a little time.

"It won't come back to where it was, but it will come back to at least half way. We've already brought back 25,000 of the 63,000 [jobs] that were eliminated," said Murray.

Murray added that for every coal mining job created, so are 11 more jobs in the community.