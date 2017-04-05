Police Need Help Identifying Elm Grove Assault Suspect

Wheeling Police are investigating after a man was found laying on the ground unconscious and bleeding Tuesday night.

Wheeling Police said a clerk inside the Gumby's in Elm Grove heard screaming in the parking lot next to the drive-thru. The victim, a black man, was found badly injured just before 11 o'clock. Police are calling this an unlawful assault and they believe a white man hit the victim over the head.

The victim taken to Wheeling Hospital and officers are working to get surveillance video to identify a suspect.

If you know anything about this incident, you can call our Lauttamus Security CrimeFighters Tip Line at 1-800-223-0312, all calls are kept confidential and you never have to leave your name.