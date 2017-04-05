Wednesday Marks Seven Years Since UBB Mine Disaster

One of the deadliest mine explosions in the nation's history took the lives of nearly 30 men in Raleigh County seven years ago, Wednesday.

The Upper Big Branch Mine disaster in Montcoal killed 29 coal miners on April 5th, 2010.

Family, friends, and community members went to visit the Upper Big Branch Miners Memorial in Whitesville, W.Va. for the anniversary to pay their respects, "Brings back a lot of memories of the guys I really miss. You work with them guys, some of them for over 10 years, and they're like brothers to you, you know. It's like missing part of your family," said former UBB Mine Worker, John Bickford.

The UBB Miners Memorial was officially dedicated in late July of 2012 and since opening, it has been a popular spot to visit every April 5th.