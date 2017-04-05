Local Doctor Backs New Study Highlighting Risks of Obesity

A new study is out on obesity and although we all know being overweight is bad for our health, there's more you should know.

That study in the Annals of Internal Medicine finds that being overweight at any point in adulthood can increase your risk of death.

Obesity is a topic of much discussion here in the U.S, but experts are stressing that being overweight in adulthood is a very serious issue, "When we speak of obesity, you think it would be easy to define, get on the scale, take your weight, but it's not that easy. When you're severely obese it shortens your life by almost 10 years and if you're just moderately obese maybe three years," said Medical Director for Wheeling Hospital, Dr. Clark Milton.

A recent study examined more than 200,000 people over a 16-year period and found that having a higher body-mass-index can lead to a sooner death. Healthcare professionals are saying it's because excess weight is linked to severe health conditions, "We know obesity is associated with heart disease, stroke, some cancers and of course diabetes. When you look at those complications, obesity causes more deaths than smoking," said Dr. Milton.

Experts suggest this new study shines a light on the risks of being overweight and it also stresses the importance of maintain a healthy weight by controlling your calories and being active.