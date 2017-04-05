Grand Vue Park Receives Major Recognition

After spending millions of dollars in upgrades, Grand Vue Park in Moundsville is getting the recognition it deserves.

Out of 29 submissions, five merit awards were given out at the annual AIA-West Virginia gala this past weekend and Grand Vue Park received one of them, "This has been a long time coming. We've worked very hard on this as a group and, you know, putting everyone together to make this happen was phenomenal to see it, and to see the final product, we're very excited about it," said Grand Vue Park General Manager, Craig White.

Grand Vue Park has four treetop villas, which can be rented nightly year round, and get this, each cabin comes equipped with a hot tub on a covered deck for year round use.



