Student Learn a Hard-Hitting Lesson about Drunk Driving - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Student Learn a Hard-Hitting Lesson about Drunk Driving

Posted: Updated:
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. -

A hard-hitting message was sent to students at John Marshall High School Wednesday.

School officials teamed up with local first responders to put on a mock car crash before this weekend's prom and the crash portrayed a DUI accident involving teenagers.

Students from the Drug-Free Club were the actors, and paramedics and police from Glen Dale responded to the crash. 

The event went as far as having a mock funeral procession by Altmeyer Funeral Home to show that driving drunk could lead to death.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.