Student Learn a Hard-Hitting Lesson about Drunk Driving

A hard-hitting message was sent to students at John Marshall High School Wednesday.

School officials teamed up with local first responders to put on a mock car crash before this weekend's prom and the crash portrayed a DUI accident involving teenagers.

Students from the Drug-Free Club were the actors, and paramedics and police from Glen Dale responded to the crash.

The event went as far as having a mock funeral procession by Altmeyer Funeral Home to show that driving drunk could lead to death.