Senators Fight for Miners Protection Act

Senators representing the Ohio Valley, Manchin, Brown and Capito, addressed the Senate floor today and yesterday involving the need for this legislation.

"We will not leave here until we have our miners protected," said West Virginia Senator (D) Joe Manchin.

The Miners Protection Act ensures lifetime pensions and health benefits for retired miners and their families through the federal government and coal operators.

"These individuals were suffering from serious medical conditions and were unsure how they would afford their health care if their current coverage is lost," said West Virginia Senator (R) Shelley Moore Capito

The Senate passed a continuing resolution in December that included a four-month expansion to fund those healthcare benefits for retirees until the end of April. Which is why Ohio Valley Senators reintroduced the Miners Protection Act.

"That's unacceptable, it's up to this Senate, this month to make sure that we fix this once and for all so that mine workers who did so much for their communities, and their families, and their country can be assured that they have health care for the rest of their lives," Ohio Senator (D) Sherrod Brown said to the Senate.

The Miners Protection Act would transfer funds to meet the obligations set forth under the Abandoned Mine Land fund to the UMWA 1974 Pension Plan to prevent bankruptcy. Which in turn would help protect these coal miner retirees' health care benefits. This is why the Senators believe this legislation is needed.

“Our retired miners deserve their promised health care coverage and should not have to receive another cancellation notice," Capito told the Senate floor.

According to Capito, thousands of miners were told they could potentially lose their health insurance 60 days after March 1st. But these same people were told that in October too, and this uncertainty is a serious issue for these families.

"Keep the promise of life time health benefits for miners," said Capito.

"Every contract they ever negotiated, basically was a give and take proposition so that they would be able to continue to have this after they've retired," Manchin said. "And the great country of ours should say thank you for the job that they've done."

Manchin went on to urge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that now is the time to act.