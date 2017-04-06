Two Arrested, Felons in Possession of Firearms

Wheeling Police arrested two men from Cleveland after firearms were found during an initial traffic stop on Delaware Street on Wheeling Island.

Devaunty Lewis, 24, and Derrick Leflore, 28, were charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A K9 search of the vehicle gave a positive alert, and two firearms were located.

Police then discovered that Lewis and Leflore were both convicted felons.

The two men were arrested and taken to Wheeling PD Headquarters for processing.

They have since been transported to Northern Regional Jail.