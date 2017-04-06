Local Workers Urge College to Hire Local

Local electricians and sheet metal workers protested jobs at West Virginia Northern Community College that they say are being replaced with out of state workers.

Doug Giffin, the President of local electricians with IBEW Local 141, said members of his union have done maintenance and construction at the college for over 10 years, and said now they see contractors from Pittsburgh doing those jobs.

Giffin said most recently some IBEW members saw a van at the college from TUDI, an HVAC and maintenance contractor out of Pittsburgh.

Steve Singleton with sheetmetal workers Local 33 said this is not a union or non union protest, they want local contractors working in the city.

Many protesters said they are sitting on unemployment, or traveling hours for work.

"What they don't understand is, if we don't have jobs here then we have to go travel across the country or who knows where to go work so you can pay your bills and feed your family and support everybody," Singleton said.

"Your on unemployment you're waiting for jobs, you know, your family starts to become a little more hungry, you have to cut your bills back, and local things that you usually do like going to restaurants and going out to eat, or going to a movie, that becomes a thing of the past when you're laid off or unemployed," said Giffin.

Giffin said protesters would like the college to consider who does maintenance work, and hopes in the future they use local workers.

Jeff Sayre, Vice President of Administrative Services and Chief Financial Officer at WVNCC Issued the following statement concerning what he believes in misinformation distributed by the protesters.