West Virginia lawmakers back Sunday hunting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia lawmakers have voted to allow Sunday hunting on private land across the state with the written consent of the owner.

The House has voted 92-5 for the bill that bars counties from prohibiting Sunday hunting.

The Senate passed similar legislation in March.

Judiciary Committee Chairman John Shott says the purpose is to establish statewide uniformity.

Currently 33 of West Virginia's 55 counties allow it, while 22 disapprove.

Shott says the new law wouldn't affect hunting seasonal and licensing restrictions.

