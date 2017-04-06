State-funded universities concerned after proposed budget

The Senate has advanced a budget that would cut funding by 10's of millions of dollars for higher education.

The proposed budget would cut around $160 million of total state spending, which is more than $40 million of that for higher education.

The president of Concord University in Athens said that if this budget passes into law, tuition could be raised by up to 10-percent.

The House also approved a budget that would cut 6-percent from higher education funding.

Governor Jim Justice is proposing smaller cuts for state funded colleges and universities as well.

The governor has extended the deadline to pass a budget into law to Sunday.