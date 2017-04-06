Local Youth Leadership Students Tour Station

On Thursday, about 45 Youth Leadership students from local schools visited the WTRF station to learn about what the television and news industries have to offer.

Anchor Tate Blanchard spoke to them about his journey in television, and took the students on a tour of the station.

The students got to witness the ins and outs of the television and news industries, observing different aspects of the station.

The leadership program is put on by the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce.

The group not only learned about media opportunities, but also about government and business.