Annual "Give a Smile" Event Provides Free Dental Services

In Steubenville, kids received not a only a smile to their face, but a much healthier and brighter one.

The 14th annual "Give Kids a Smile" event was held at Eastern Gateway Community College.

Services included cleaning exams, x-rays, fluoride treatments, and cavity fillings, and were all free of charge.

Volunteers with dental backgrounds came from across the area for the event.

Not only is the event seeing an improvement in its attendance, but also in their own patients' mouths.

"What we're finding is a lot of those children that started here. A couple years ago, they came with many areas of decay in their mouths. Now they're coming in, they're getting the cleaning, they're getting the exam and x-rays, and they have no decay. So that's a win for us and a win for them as well," said Tammy Graham, Director of the Dental Assisting Program.

The event is always looking for more dental assistants and general dentists to help volunteer for the annual event.

They want to remind everyone to at least brush twice and floss once everyday.