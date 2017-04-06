Child Porn Suspect In Court Gives Glimpse Into His Solitary Life

30-year-old Russell Conrad of the Morristown area is facing two counts of pandering obscenities and six counts of possessing child porn.

His bond has now been re-set to a much higher level than the original $65,000. It was a video arraignment, with Conrad at the county jail and the judge at Western Division Court.

Judge Eric Costine asked Conrad if he needs a public defender. After a brief pause, Conrad said he does.

Then in the ensuing series of questions and answers, Conrad revealed some details of his life.

"Are you currently employed?" the judge asked.

"No." Conrad answered.

"Last time you had any employment?" Judge Costine asked.

"Never," Conrad replied.

"And how old are you?"

"Thirty."

"Did you graduate from high school," Judge Costine inquired.

"No. I dropped out of high school because of social anxiety issues," Conrad said.

"OK, and how do you support yourself?" the judge asked.

"I don't." Conrad answered.

"Who do you live with?" Judge Costine asked.

"My father." Conrad said.

The judge asked Conrad if he wanted to comment on his bond, but he said no. So the judge raised Conrad's bond to $250,000 and imposed two conditions of bond.

If he should post bond, he would not be allowed to possess any computer or related equipment, and he would not be allowed to be around anyone under the age of 18.

His preliminary hearing is set for April 11. Officials said among the materials found on his computer were images of children in sexual situations with animals.