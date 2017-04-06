Child Abuse Prevention Luncheon Celebrates Collaborative Team Of Hundreds

In Belmont County, the annual Child Abuse Prevention luncheon celebrates the team of hundreds of people who help children in need.

Judges, prosecutors, social workers, probation officers, law enforcers, educators and others come together to analyze their ongoing battle against child abuse and neglect.

Today they said building trust is a difficult task when children have been hurt by the very people they should have been able to trust most.

"Well, it's Child Abuse Awareness Month, and that's somewhat of a misnomer because quite frankly, everyone in this room, everyone at this luncheon, is concerned about child abuse prevention every single day," said Belmont County Common Pleas Judge Frank Fregiato.

"There's a journey that needs to be traveled, and it needs to be traveled by the family including the mother and father, the school and the protective officers that are in our community. And together we can be a bridge in helping young people stay away from the scourge that is encountered in our community today," noted Dr. John Mattox, founder and curator of the Underground Railroad Museum.

This year's child advocate of the year was Darlene Pempek, director of community support for the Belmont County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

In her acceptance speech, Pempek said she is blessed to work for an agency that believes in the potential of each child whose life they touch.