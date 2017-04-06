Body Found in Wetzel County Identified as Melinda Rice - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Body Found in Wetzel County Identified as Melinda Rice

UPDATE

Sgt. Shriver of the West Virginia State Police says the body has been identified as Melinda Sue Rice who went missing on March 20.

ORIGINAL

Police are investigating after a body is found in Wetzel County.

According to West Virginia State Police, a call came in to Wetzel County 911 at 12:30 Thursday afternoon. A survey crew in the Wileyville area told dispatchers they found a woman's body.

State police responded along with a forensics unit to recover the body. 

Officials tell 7News they aren't prepared to make a positive identification at this time. 

The body is being sent to Charleston for autopsy.

