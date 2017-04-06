Man Pleads Guilty to High Speed Chase, Hitting Police Cruiser

The man who led police on a chase through Martins Ferry, then crashed into police on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge made his plea Thursday.

Donald Daniels pleaded guilty to two counts, one of which is felony Reckless Fleeing from Law Enforcement.

Judge David Sims told the court that this situation could have been much worse. "It's fortunate that no one was killed. It could have been an innocent bystander, or a law enforcement offer. I'm glad the officer that was hit does not have any lasting injuries. Mr. Daniels was hurt, too, but that was because of his own doing," stated Judge Sims.

Daniels will serve 2 to 10 years in prison. He does get credit for time served.