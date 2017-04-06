UPDATE: 7 Killed In U.S. Airstrikes on Syrian Airbase

BEIRUT (AP) - UPDATE 6:00 A.M.

Syria has condemned a U.S. missile strike on one of its air bases that killed seven people as an "aggression," while the Syrian opposition welcomed military action against President Bashar Assad after a chemical attack earlier this week killed over 80.

The U.S. strike drew quick reactions from the friends and foes of the Syrian government and further strained relations with Russia, a key ally of Assad, which suspended a deal with the U.S. to prevent midair collisions in Syria's crowded skies.



Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Russia has "failed" in its responsibility to deliver on a 2013 commitment to secure Syria's chemical weapons.

Tillerson briefed reporters shortly after the U.S. launched cruise missiles against a Syrian air base in retaliation for a gruesome chemical weapons attack.

The secretary says Russia has either been complicit or "simply incompetent" in failing to deliver on its end of the agreement.

----------------------

The United States has attacked a Syrian air base with roughly 60 cruise missiles in response to a chemical weapons attack it blames on President Bashar Assad.



U.S. officials say the Tomahawk missiles were fired from two warships in the Mediterranean Sea, targeting a government-controlled air base in Syria.



U.S. officials say Syrian government aircraft killed dozens of civilians by using chlorine mixed with a nerve agent, possibly sarin, earlier this week.



The bombing represents President Donald Trump's most dramatic military order since taking office. The Obama administration threatened attacking Assad's forces for previous chemical weapons attacks, but never followed through.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.