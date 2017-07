The West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates have passed a bill that will add Opioid Education to the state's educational curriculum.

The Bill includes a requirement that 6-12th grade health classes include at least 60 minutes of instruction for each student on the dangers of opioid use, the addictive characteristics of opioids and safer alternatives to treat pain.

Attorney General Patrick Morrissey said this is exactly what the state needs to fight the addiction issues.