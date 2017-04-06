House Bill 2711 Passes through Senate Committee

The Senate Committee has passed House Bill 2711, which would cut funding to the Regional Education Service Agencies; among other things.
The legislation passed with a 10-2 vote, and is now on the senate floor awaiting it's third reading and vote. RESA Executive Director Nick Zervos tells 7news a few senators are trying to add an amendment that would allow RESA to have some type of funding through next year.
This would help them make a smoother transition into an entrepreneurial company, according to Zervos. If the bill passes without any added amendments RESA could see cuts.
WTRF
