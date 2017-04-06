Former Wheeling Nailers Head Coach Dave Gove Dead at 38

According to KDKA-TV, Dave Gove, 38, former head coach of the Wheeling Nailers, was found dead of an apparent drug overdose in Pittsburgh.

Not many details are being released as of Thursday night, but in late April 2016, Gove took a personal leave of absence from his position as head coach of the Wheeling Nailers. There was no additional information released with the announcement on April 28.

Then assistant coach, Jeff Christian, led the team for the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Christian officially took over as head coach in July.

7News is working to get more details on Gove's death.