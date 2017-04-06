Former Nailers Head Coach Dave Gove Found Dead - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Former Nailers Head Coach Dave Gove Found Dead

According to KDKA TV in Pittsburgh former Wheeling Nailers head coach Dave Gove was found dead Thursday night, due to an apparent drug overdose, in a rehabilitation facility for men in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood.

Gove was brought in as Clark Donatelli's assistant coach for the 2015-2016 season , he was then promoted to the head coach position after Donatelli became the head coach at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Dec. 22 , 2015. Gove helped lead the team to the playoffs and an opening round win over Florida before taking a leave of absence from the team , no other information was ever given.

