LIVE STREAM: Governor Justice to Address Greyhound Bill in Wheeling

Governor Jim Justice is expected to make a major announcement involving Senate Bill 437 at Independence Hall today at 11 a.m.

Senate Bill 437 was passed through the West Virginia House of Delegates and the State Senate. The legislation cuts funding to the Greyhound Breeding Development Fund, and uncouples Greyhound racing from Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack.

Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott and Vice Mayor Chad Thalman tell 7news they are both hopeful the Governor will veto this bill.

Officials say if the legislation is passed by the Governor though it would cripple the economy in the Northern Panhandle, as well as, cut 1,700 jobs connected to the industry.

