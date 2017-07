Wheeling Police officers were led on a chase after a man punched a teenage girl Thursday.

Derek Weber, 19, allegedly punched the 17-year-old just before 4:00 in South Wheeling.

When officers arrived on the scene, witnesses said Weber ran to Wilson Street. Officers caught up with him, ending in a chase on the 2700 block of Jacob Street.

Weber was arrested and charged with alluding and battery. He was also served an outstanding warrant for grand larceny.