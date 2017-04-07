Ohio Valley Has Varying Reactions To U.S. Missile Strikes Against Syria

In the wake of the United States firing 59 cruise missiles at a military airfield in Syria, many Ohio Valley residents are shocked, fearing it could lead to more protracted military action.

The strikes came at the order of President Donald Trump, in response to the chemical weapons attack believed to be the work of the Syrian government that killed more than 100 Syrians.

"I just don't see that we need to be going over there and doing that," noted Charlie Morrison of Barnesville. "I am a veteran and I support our military. But I was in Vietnam where we did the same thing. And you can go into these places where these people have been fighting for years and they're not going to stop. And it will last so long, and then they're going to do it all over again."

"I really don't see this being a one-time thing," said Calandra Hickman of Wheeling. "Through my friends on Facebook, everybody's calling it the beginning of World War III. So it's only a matter of time before things get worse, if they haven't gotten worse already."

"I think something needed to be done," said Janice Gilli of Lafferty. "It would have been better if he (President Trump) had checked with a few people. But from news reports, it sounds like people were glad he made a statement."

"There are issues there," said Gordie Longshaw of St. Clairsville, "And we need to address them. But I hope and pray that our country stays peaceful. I think that's what the people want. We're done being involved in wars. We've been involved in them for years. Let's clear it up."

"I think it was great!" said Mike Kidney of Martins Ferry. "Somebody had to do something. When they start killing babies and women, that's just ridiculous. And they needed to pay for it, Maybe they still do."

"I think he (President Trump) decided, and I think it was a good decision," said Wilbur Baker of Martins Ferry. "I think they waste too much time talking and doing all that other stuff."

Some of the people felt the president should have consulted Congress first.

Others felt that swift action was important, and they were glad it was done.

Most, however, expressed a desire that this should not be drawn out indefinitely, and that it should not turn into a world war.