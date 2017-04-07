New bill could prevent people under 18 to buy cough syrup

The Ohio Senate is currently reviewing a bill that could make it difficult for people under the age of 18 to buy cough syrup.

The bill would require people to have a prescription and to show an ID before making a purchase.

This is in response to some young people abusing medication to get high.

Supporters say that cough syrup could be used as a gateway to harsher drugs.

Some cold medications contain an ingredient called DXM which works to suppress coughs, but some teenagers are using it to get high.

The bill was passed this week by the House.