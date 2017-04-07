Health Fair Held to Celebrate 100 Years of Local Business

Thomas Auto Centers partnered with Ohio Valley Medical Center and East Ohio Regional Hospital to host a health fair to celebrate its 100th year of business.

The "Drive for Health" fair was held at the dealership Friday afternoon.

Booths from various businesses set up at the event, and handed out brochures and snacks, played games, and informed people about how important it is to take care of your health.

Those who helped out at the event could not think of a better way to celebrate the auto center's accomplishment.

Free health screenings such as blood pressure and carotid artery, bike helmets, and prizes including a child's car seat were also handed out at the event.