Auditions Held at Local Haunted Attraction for Independent Film

If you love horror movies and you think it would be lots of fun to be in one, you will have the chance this weekend.

An Independent film producer is looking for extras for an upcoming movie.

The movie is called Ghost House and they'll be shooting outdoor scenes at the Wells Township Haunted House.

The shoot will begin Saturday night around 6:00 p.m. and last until about 2:00 a.m.

Anyone interested in taking part should report to the haunted house ticket booth around 5:00 p.m. to register.

"What we are going to do is have a big party outside and there is going to be twenty plus scare actors on hand," said Director Allyson Mae.

Concessions will be available throughout the night.

T-shirts will also be available with the movie's logo.

Anyone under the age of 18 will have to have a parent or guardian on hand to sign a waiver.