Police Show their Support for 'Sexual Assault Awareness Month'

April is 'Sexual Assault Awareness Month' and several local law enforcement agencies are helping to raise awareness.

Members of the Tri-County Help Center passed out teal magnetic ribbons to the Belmont County Sheriff's Office on Friday.

Officers will display the ribbons on their patrol cars for the remainder of the month, "Basically just here to raise awareness and let everybody know there are services out there so that more people will come forward," said Michele Helms with the Tri-County Help Center.

"We are here to say that we believe you. We want to help you and make sure that you are taken care of through this entire process," said Molly Holden with the Tri-County Help Center.

Representatives from several police departments including St.Clairsville, Bethesda, and East Richland Township were also on hand to receive the ribbons and place them on their patrol cars.