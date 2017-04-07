Pirates Fans Brave Cold for Spring Home Opener

The Pirates home season officially began in Pittsburgh Friday, as they hosted the Atlanta Braves for their home opener.

The saying goes, once baseball season is back so is summer, but Pittsburgh didn't get the memo. 7News reporter Nick Conigliaro was at the home opener at PNC Park and the weather was far from spring-like and fans weren't letting it affect them because the Buccos are back.

Burgers, brats, and beer. The tailgates were in full swing as Pirates fans from the Ohio Valley made the hour long trip to Pittsburgh to cheer on their Bucs, but the real question was, why stay out and brave the cold, "We're dedicated fans, and all dedicated fans it's not a big deal. I'm sure it's been a colder in past years, and people have been frigid just to come out here and watch their favorite team," said Nicole Beatti of Steubenville.

"The weather makes no difference to me what's so over, I don't care. We're going to have a good time. I'm fired up, in fact, I think it'll keep the rift raft out of here, and just the hardcores will be here today," said Joe Myers of Glen Dale.

Others said they were used to the weather because of the Mountaineer games. No matter the temperature spirits were high because, hey it's the home opener, "Feeling pretty good. Having a good time here, got good people with me. Can't wait to see Nova; how he looks today, and how the Pirates look," Myers added.

"We're wishing them luck, and hoping that they don't get frostbite just because of how cold it is today. Hopefully, that doesn't affect their game in a negative way," said Beatti.

"I want to see if Nova can pitch like he did last year, I think we've got a real good shot," said John Osminski of Glen Dale.

While most just partook in hanging with their fellow fans, others played games, but all showed off their black and gold pride. Many fans decided to stay warm, not by seeking shelter. "We're going to be drinking some Icee Light, honestly. We're going to drink as much Icee Light as we can to keep warm. And we're probably going to hang out around the landing, and have fun, cheer for them. Hopefully cheering enough will keep us warm," Beatti said.

When it came to the actual baseball itself though, how did these "hardcore fans" think their Pirates would do? "I think we're going to do great. I think we're going to have a good season. I think everyone's overlooking us, everyone's all hot on the Cubs, and I think we're going to be just fine this year," said Myers.

"I just want to see if Cutch can recover and get things going again because we're going to need him. Like we're going to have a good year," said Osminski.

In the end, the Bucs would make their frozen fans proud by winning the game five to four against the Braves.