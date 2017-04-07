U.S. Marshals Search for Two Men Wanted for Alleged Crimes

U.S. Marshals are asking for your help to locate two men they believe could be in or around the Ohio Valley.

Lance Plummer, 23, is wanted for malicious assault and robbery. Marshals said he is a black male, who is 6'2" tall and weighs 130 pounds.

They're also looking for Alfred Williams, 53. He's wanted for trafficking crack cocaine. He's a description of him, he's also a black male who weighs about 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on either man, you can contact the U.S. Marshals by calling 304-232-2980 or you can call our Lauttamus Security CrimeFighters Tip Line at 1-800-223-0312, all calls are confidential and you never have to leave your name.