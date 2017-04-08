Firefighters Injured in Roof Collapse During Blaze

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Authorities in western Pennsylvania say four firefighters sustained minor injuries in the collapse of a vacant Pittsburgh house during a fire.



Fire crews were dispatched to the 6:30 p.m. Friday blaze in the Perry North neighborhood.



Officials said the firefighters were inside the home fighting the flames when the roof collapsed. One injured his leg and another hurt his back in the aftermath.



A city police spokeswoman said all four were taken to hospitals as a precaution. Assistant Chief Thomas Cook called it "a very close call."



Authorities said it wasn't clear whether anyone was inside the structure when the fire began. No other injuries were reported.

