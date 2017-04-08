Governor Justice Vetoes Greyhound Bill

Governor Jim Justice has vetoed Senate Bill 437.

He made the announcement Saturday morning at Independence Hall in Wheeling.

Senate Bill 437 was passed through the West Virginia House of Delegates and the State Senate. The legislation would have cut funding to the Greyhound Breeding Development Fund, and uncoupled Greyhound racing from Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack.

Officials said the legislation would have crippled the economy in the Northern Panhandle, as well as, cut 1,700 jobs connected to the industry.

During the governor's speech Saturday, he talked about the state budget and how he plans on fixing it.

Look for continuing coverage tonight on 7News Weekend Edition at 6.