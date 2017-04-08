Two separate traffic stops in Wheeling lead to drug arrests

Three men are behind bars after two separate traffic stops in Wheeling led to drug arrests.

Police say they pulled over Coryon Bertram, 28, Friday evening at the intersection of Zane Street and North Hudson Street and searched the car due to suspicious activity. They allegedly found Fentanyl.

Bertram is being held in the Northern Regional Jail on possession charges.

Later Friday night, police say they pulled over a driver near the suspension bridge and searched the car after smelling marijuana.

They allegedly found marijuana and crack cocaine inside.

Curtis Smelley, 44, and Jason Wade, 39, were both arrested and are in the Northern Regional Jail.