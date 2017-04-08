Beta Rho Epsilon hosts annual Relay for Life

The sisters of West Liberty University's Beta Rho Epsilon sorority hosted their third annual Relay for Life Saturday.

The day-long fundraiser walk was held at the Academic, Sports and Recreation Complex and benefits the American Cancer Society.

This year's theme was "Finding Dory" and each year, about 250 people participate.

Sorority members say they decided to start putting on this fundraiser because the cause hits close to home.

"We actually started it because many members of our sorority that's local on campus have had or know someone who has been lost to cancer. So it's really important to us for that," said sorority Philanthropy Chair Mia Huck.

Their fundraising goal this year was $8,000 dollars.

Over the last two years, Beta Rho Epsilon has been able to raise more than $11,000 for the American Cancer Society.