WV Budget Bill Sitting on Governor's Desk

UPDATE

House Bill 2018, which is the West Virginia budget bill, has now passed in the House of Delegates by a vote of 63 to 37.

The bill had passed earlier Saturday evening in the Senate.

Now that the bill has passed in both the House and the Senate, the bill will go to the Governor's desk to be approved.

ORIGINAL STORY

It's been a hodgepodge of bills on the final day of the West Virginia Legislative session. A parental notification abortion bill; legislation to expand broadband in the Mountain State; and a bill to get rid of a middle layer of educational administration known as RESA's.

"And that's to really empower our local school districts in our K-thru-12 education," said Del. Paul Espinosa, (R) Chairman,Education Committee.

But there is frustration over the lack of agreement on Governor Justice's request for a 4-and-a-half cent gas tax increase to build and fix roads and highways.

"Well the number one complaint that I've had is the roads, the bridges, our infrastructure. We've done very little," said Del. Richard Iaquinta, (D) Harrison.

The big item remains the budget where Democrats and Republicans blame each other for lack of cooperation.

"They haven't done anything to work with the Governor on trying to move a budget, trying to be progressive and even trying to put our state on a path toward recovery," said Del. Mike Caputo, (D) Minority Whip.

"It's hard to pin him down on anything. It's really a moving target with the Governor. He changes his mind, really from one minute to the next. So it makes it really difficult to come to any sort of compromise," said State Sen. Ryan Ferns, (R) Majority Leader.

But after a night of negotiating, the Governor now believes he has a deal with the Senate that includes his 4 and a half cent gasoline tax.

"That's 48 thousand new jobs; 48 thousand new jobs; instant jobs," said Gov. Jim Justice, (D) West Virginia, at a late night news conference.

"Because the Governor added one day to the session, if they don't have a budget deal by midnight, they could debate into the wee hours of the morning," said Mark Curtis, 7News Political Reporter.

While he has a deal with the State Senate, Governor Justice must still convince the House of Delegates to go along.