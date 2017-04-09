Ferns Responds to Gov. Justice's Comments

During his address regarding Greyhound racing Saturday, Governor Justice gave his views on District 2 Senator and Majority Leader Ryan Ferns.

He talked about his concerns and then said, "I have no idea how you have elected Ryan Ferns. The republican caucus is the real driver of what is happening to you."

7News spoke to Senator Ferns about the Governor's statement.

"I think the Governor, what he hasn't figured out yet is that people are embarrassed by the negative attacks that he's making on me and other legislators. I've actually had numerous conversations with the Governor's staff who are apologizing for his actions that are really not suited a Governor," stated Ferns.

This is not the first time Governor Justice and Senator Ferns have sparred. In the past, Governor Justice responded to critical Tweets from Ferns comparing him to a poodle and to himself as a grizzly bear.