Wheeling native elected WVU student government President

With nearly 30,000 students at West Virginia University, it is a big deal to be elected student government President, and Wheeling native Blake Humphrey says he is honored to be the 100th President to take office.

Now that Humphrey has assumed his position, he says one of the most immediate concerns facing the University is a potential state funding cut in the midst of the state budget crisis.

"The projections that I've been hearing on West Virginia University's end are somewhere in the $15 million range. Cuts like that would be detrimental to the services that we provide. I tend to look at it through a medical analogy of performing a surgery. You can cut off a thumb, a finger, or a hand and still be alright, but as soon as your start cutting off that critical ligament or cutting close to the artery, you've got a problem. That's what these cuts are doing," said Humphrey.

Humphrey says if the cuts do become a reality, he plans to work to ensure the financial burden on students is as little as possible.

Humphrey also recently had the opportunity to meet with West Virginia's United States Senators and Congressmen and talk with them about the importance of federal support for the state's public higher education institutions.

"It was great to walk into Senator Manchin's office or Senator Capito's office or Congressman McKinley's office and to see the flying WV in some way, shape or form in their office. We know that they're big proponents of West Virginia University and the work that we're doing," said Humphrey.

Humphrey also told me he is a proud product of public education in Wheeling, having attended Woodsdale Elementary, Triadelphia Middle and Wheeling Park High School.

He says he believes his experiences here have uniquely prepared him for his job as student government President.