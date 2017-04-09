Gov. Justice Signs House Bill 2459, Saving 1,500 Jobs at OVMC

UPDATE

A bill that would help jump start the sale of OVMC and East Ohio Regional Hospital has been signed by the Governor.

House Bill 2459 exempts financially distressed hospitals in acquisition proceedings from going through the traditional Certificate of Need process.

Governor Jim Justice partnered with Senator Ryan Ferns and Tom Takubo to pass the legislation.

Supporters of the bill said this move will help save 15 hundred jobs at OVMC.

Alecto Healthcare set out to buy OVMC and EORH a few months back, but were halted last month when Wheeling Hospital requested a Certificate of Need Hearing. That hearing will not happen now and Alecto officials are happy with that result.

Attorney Mike Garrison said, "It will obviously help us expedite the purchase of OVMC. Alecto's purchase of OVMC is important to the community and it is worth saying that this would not have happened without the employees of OVMC. They stood up for what they had hoped would happen and they are excited about it. But it wouldn't have happened without them."

Garrison said the hope is to have a full transition as early as June 1st, but no later than July 1st.

ORIGINAL STORY

On Sunday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced he will sign House Bill 2459, which will help save 1,500 jobs at Ohio Valley Medical Center.

The legislation exempts financially distressed hospitals in acquisition proceedings from going through the traditional Certificate of Need process.

Alecto Healthcare plans to purchase OVMC, but in late March, Wheeling Hospital requested a Certificate of Need hearing take place. The pending sale, worth $36 million, was announced in January.

Wheeling Hospital based the request on what they said was concern for employees at OVMC. Thomas Casto, an attorney for Wheeling Hospital released the following statement on March 22, "OVMC is a public asset in a situation that could adversely affect its future and that of its employees. It is true we have an interest in the facility, and have spoken to OVMC about acquiring it. OVMC has a role to the community and preserving jobs there is important to us."

Governor Justice partnered with Senator Ryan Ferns and Tom Takubo to pass the legislation. "This legislation is important because it saves jobs and gives a lifeline to distressed hospitals in West Virginia," Justice said. "This was too important to let politics get in the way of doing the right thing for the people of West Virginia. Political party doesn't matter to me; I'm so thrilled Senator Ferns and I could work together on this project."

The Certificate of Need hearing was tentatively set for the week of April 17 in Charleston.

