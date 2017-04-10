DEVELOPING: Turner Indicted After Deadly Steubenville Shooting

UPDATE:

Donell Turner, 23, has been indicted following a shooting in Steubenville resulting in the death of 15-year-old Tyshawn Jett.

Turner now faces one count of Aggravated Murder, one count of Murder, two counts of Felonious Assault with a Gun, and one count of Tampering with Evidence.

The incident occurred on April 9. Two other teens were injured during the shooting.

UPDATE:

Two suspects involved in an alleged shooting have reportedly turned themselves in.

Juwan Williams, 20, and Donell Turner, 23, were suspects in connection with a shooting that resulted in the death of Tyshawn Jett, 15, and the injury of two other teens.

A court date has not yet been set.

UPDATE April 11:

Steubenville Police have released the names and photos of two suspects allegedly involved in a shooting resulting in the death of one teen.

Police are searching for Donell Turner and Juwan Williams. Williams has an existing warrant for his arrest.

The shooting occurred Sunday evening, and resulted in the death of Tyshawn Jett, 15, of Steubenville.

UPDATE: 10:50 a.m.

Steubenville Police Department has released the name of three victims involved in a shooting in the 1400 Block of Ridge Avenue.

Tyshawn Jett, 15, of Steubenville, was shot and killed during the incident.

According to Chief McCafferty, two other boys were also shot.

Christian Frazier, 16, of Steubenville, was shot in the elbow, while Kyler Pettaway, 14, of Weirton, was hit in the buttocks. There is no current update on their condition.

The shooting reportedly occurred around 11 p.m. Sunday.

No suspects have been named at this time.

UPDATE: 8 a.m.

According to a report to the Steubenville Police Department, officers were dispatched around 11 p.m. Sunday after reports of shots being fired in the 1400 Block of Ridge Avenue.

While responding to that call, officers learned on person had been struck by gun fire.

Upon arriving, officers found multiple victims on Ridge Avenue, Euclid Avenue and Carnegie Street.a

After securing the area, the case has been turned over to the detectives division, BCI and the prosecutor's office.

Police remained on scene through Monday morning for security and "crowd control".

The Steubenville Police Department is confirming there was a shooting overnight in Steubenville.

Officers did not confirm where this happened, or any information about suspects, or if there were any victims.

We are being told that more information should be released later this morning.

